Help attempt world record by donning fire helmet ahead of CarmelFest parade 

The Carmel Fire Dept. is hoping to see more red than white and blue on July 4 when it attempts to set a world record for the most people wearing fire helmets at one time just before the CarmelFest parade begins.

Between 9 and 10 a.m., volunteers will distribute approximately 30,000 plastic red fire hats to people gathered along the parade route. At approximately 10:05 a.m., everyone wearing a fire hat will be asked to step into the road – which will be shut down for the parade – so a drone can pass by to document the attempt. Participants should be able to return to their spots along the route by 10:20 a.m., with the parade beginning 10 minutes later.

“We can’t do it without the community coming out to CarmelFest. The good thing is, in the past, they’ve always come out, so we assume they’ll be here,” CFD spokesman Tim Griffin said. “We’re hoping they’re going to want to be a part of this.”

In support of the effort, the CFD Auxiliary is selling T-shirts to commemorate the attempt. The cost is $11 for an adult shirt and $9 for a kids shirt. Orders must be placed by June 5.

Learn more and purchase a shirt at linktr.ee/cfdauxiliary.