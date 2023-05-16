Academy Sports & Outdoors to open this fall in Westfield

An Academy Sports & Outdoors store is set to open in Westfield this fall that will bring up to 60 new jobs to the city.

The building at 1960 E. Greyhound Pass in the Village Park Plaza is a former Marsh grocery store and is currently being renovated, said Daine Crabtree, city planner with the city of Westfield’s Community Development Dept. The Marsh store, which closed in 2017, has been used as a seasonal Halloween and fireworks store, Crabtree said.

The city’s Board of Zoning Appeals on Tuesday approved a variance to permit a high intensity retail use in the Special Business Planned Development District and U.S. Highway 31 Overlay District for the Academy Sports & Outdoors project. Joe Calderon, a partner with Barnes & Thornburg LLP representing Academy Sports & Outdoors, told the BZA that the company plans to hire up to 60 employees.

An Academy Sports & Outdoors store in Lafayette recently opened, while officials are in the construction planning stage for another store in Avon, Calderon said. For more, visit www.academy.com.