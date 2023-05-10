INDOT plans May 17 meeting on Ind. 32 corridor project

The Indiana Dept. of Transportation will hold a public meeting and open house May 17 to discuss the Ind. 32 corridor project between downtown Westfield and Noblesville.

The meeting will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Prairie Waters Event Center, 4180 Westfield Road, Westfield. The improvement project aims to reduce congestion related crashes frequently seen along the corridor, officials said.

A presentation will take place from 6 to 6:30 p.m. followed by an open house, officials said. During the open house, officials will present their findings, answer one-on-one questions and receive feedback from the public, according to INDOT.

Public feedback is being sought on the initial design and concept for the future State Road 32 corridor so they can further refine their plans to best balance all interests, officials said.