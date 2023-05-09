Column: Paying attention to details

Commentary by Bill Bernard

Sometimes, all it takes to go from good to gorgeous is attention to details. Initially, our homeowners had a very nice covered porch. By the time we left, they had an awesome outdoor living space. Let’s take a closer look at the key details where we focused our attention.

We created a new custom grill station trimmed with composite siding and trim. The grill station was painted in crisp white to match the existing brick exterior. We installed new stainless steel Bull appliances, including a grill, a refrigerator and an exhaust hood. We also installed a pair of stainless-steel doors to access the storage space below the grill. The look of the grill station is completed with a beautiful dark granite countertop. Power was provided not only for the new appliances but also for the rotisserie.

The plywood ceiling of the porch was replaced with new tongue-and-groove pine boards. We stained the new ceiling with a semi-solid stain color called Early American. The gorgeous new ceiling was accentuated with bright new LED lights and ceiling fans.

By focusing on a few key components, we were able to transform the look and feel of the porch.

