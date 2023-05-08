MDS of Lawrence Township a top community for music ed

The Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township has been designated a Best Communities for Music Education by The NAMM Foundation for the district’s outstanding commitment to music education.

The Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.

According to an announcement from the MSD of Lawrence Township, to qualify for the Best Communities designation, the district answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, support for its music program and community music-making programs.

Since the passage of the Every Student Succeeds Act in 2015 and an emphasis on a well-rounded education, many school districts have re-committed to music and arts education, according to the MSD of Lawrence Township. During the pandemic, music and arts programs were a vital component to keeping students engaged in school. ESSA provides designated funding for well-rounded educational opportunities through Title IV Part A Student Academic Success and Achievement grants. NAMM Foundation research shows that these grants are widely used by school districts to address gaps in access to music and arts education.

Research shows that music education improves speech processing and reading scores, and that students involved in music are more likely to graduate high school and attend college, according to the announcement. In addition, everyday listening skills are stronger in musically trained children. Later in life, individuals who took music lessons as children show stronger neural processing of sound. Additionally, social benefits include conflict resolution, teamwork skills, and how to give and receive constructive criticism.

The NAMM Foundation is a nonprofit supported in part by the National Association of Music Merchants and its 15,000 member companies and individual professionals. The foundation promotes music participation.