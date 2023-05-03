Mobile shaved ice shack partners with Zionsville Little League

Hoosier Tropical Sno, a 7-by-10-foot mobile shaved ice shack, will make its debut at Zionsville Lions Park, 11053 Sycamore St., the weekend of May 5.

Hoosier Tropical Sno owner Mark Purvis partnered with the Zionsville Little League to donate a portion of each shaved ice concession served to go to the Little League.

“I approached the Zionsville Little League about partnering with them so that it was mutually beneficial for both parties, and it’s a great way to give back to the community,” Purvis said.

The shack is stationed next to the concession stands at the Lions Park baseball fields.

Operating hours are 11 to 9 p.m., seven days a week during the summer, and 5 to 9 p.m. on weekdays when school is in session.

“We felt like the Lions Park in Zionsville is a great location for many reasons,” Purvis said. “Most of all, the baseball and softball season is very busy there. The park also hosts concerts in the summer, and it’s a popular place for the community.”

Hoosier Tropical Sno serves 13 flavors, including blue raspberry, cotton candy and cherry.

Signature snow cone options, created by Purvis, include the best seller Shark Attack. The cone tiger blood color in the center, blue raspberry around the edges with shark gummies and Sour Patch Kids.

“Candies can also be added to any snow cone,” Purvis said. “We have baseball gumballs, pop rock candy, and of course, coconut cream, but there are many more listed on our menu.”

The flavor pickle juice is also an option.

“The pickle juice is very popular with baseball and softball players because it is said to prevent or stop cramps once they start,” Purvis said.

The mobile shack will also offer a special shaved ice cup for dogs called a PupCup, which is a bowl of shaved ice topped with chicken gravy and a Milk-Bone.

“There are lots of dogs in the park, and we wanted to offer something for them to cool off with as well,” Purvis said.

Purvis said the mobile shop can meet any size demand and is available for events, including birthday parties, school events, athletic competitions or corporate events.

For more, visit hoosiertropicalsno.com.