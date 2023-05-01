McCarter & English law firm set for September move to Carmel’s 1st on Main redevelopment 

Law firm McCarter & English has announced it is set to become one of the first tenants at 1st on Main, a mixed-use development under construction on the northeast corner of Main Street and Range Line Road in the heart of Carmel’s Arts & Design District.

Katherine Althoff and Amy Fisher joined McCarter & English in May 2022 when the East Coast firm decided to expand into the Indianapolis area. Althoff and Fisher serve as co-office managing partners of the Indiana office in Carmel, where they work out of a co-working space at Industrious, which is less than a mile south of 1st on Main.

Althoff said the firm is expected to move to its new 9,100-square-foot space Sept. 1.

“We are very excited to see the finished product and have enjoyed being involved with our architects and designers in selecting finishes and other interior details,” Fisher said. “That process has been under way since the beginning of the year. The designers were able to accommodate our aesthetic, modern industrial style.”

Althoff said the local management at Industrious has been amazing.

“The space has suited our needs for individual offices, collaboration space and on-demand conference rooms,” Althoff said. “The Industrious space, as well as our upcoming 1st on Main offices, facilitate a healthy lifestyle, whether that is walks on the Monon at lunch or riding a bike to work, with access to showers and other amenities.”

Althoff’s condo backs up to the Monon in Carmel. Fisher lives in Zionsville. A number of the other attorneys and staff members live in Carmel or on the northside of Indianapolis.

“We were very attracted to the Midtown Carmel area (where Industrious is located) for many reasons, not the least of which was the proximity to home for many of our attorneys and staff,” Althoff said. “We also appreciate the vibrant arts, entertainment, leisure and restaurant offerings. And, the proximity to the Monon trail was a big draw. Personally, I enjoy commuting on my bike to work when the weather allows.”

