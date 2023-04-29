Former Hamilton County Councilor Paul Ayers dies after medical event while canvassing Carmel neighborhoods

Paul Ayers, a Carmel resident who served two terms on the Hamilton County Council, died April 28 after suffering a medical event while canvassing neighborhoods with his daughter, Teresa Ayers, a member of the Carmel City Council.

A Republican, Paul Ayers, 79, represented District 4 on the Hamilton County Council from 2011 to 2018. He was a Purdue University graduate, served in the Marines and owned a real estate company.

“For my whole life my father has been my rock, my friend, and my mentor,” Teresa Ayers said. “He served his country with honor and bravery as a Marine, served his family admirably as a father and husband and his community as a county councilman. Now I can only work hard to honor his memory and service by serving my constituents as honorably as he did. While I am devastated by this loss, I find comfort knowing that he is looking down from heaven, and his presence will always be with me.”

In an April 29 email, Hamilton County Republican Party Chair Mario Massillamany described Ayers as a “beloved friend” and “true leader in our community.”

“We will always remember Paul’s contributions to our party and the broader community,” Massillamany stated. “His legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched and the positive changes he brought about.”

In addition to serving on the county council, Ayers was a precinct committeeman and active in the local Catholic community.

Teresa Ayers joined the Carmel City Council to represent the Central District in January after a caucus selected her to replace Bruce Kimball, who died in December 2022. She is running against Leah York and Chuck Ford in the May 2 Republican primary.