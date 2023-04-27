Where’s Amy attends “The Four Phantoms in Concert”

Current Publishing
Where’s Amy attended “The Four Phantoms in Concert” April 21 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. The concert brought together four stage actors who have played the title role in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Tony Award-winning “Phantom of the Opera,” which recently closed in New York. The powerful performance featured many hits from “Phantom of the Opera” as well as songs from other Broadway favorites. One of the best concerts to date for all who attended. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.


