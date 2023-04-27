Judge rules Noblesville West Middle School shooter will remain in custody

A Hamilton County Circuit judge said Thursday that the former Noblesville West Middle School student who wounded a classmate and a teacher in a 2018 shooting at the school will remain in the custody of the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center.

Hamilton County Circuit Court Judge Paul Felix held a hearing to review the potential release of the shooter, David Moore, who has been in custody since the incident in May 2018. Moore, who was 13 at the time of the shooting inside a classroom, is now 18.

A classmate, Ella Whistler, was shot seven times, and teacher Jason Seaman, who tackled the gunman, was shot three times inside a seventh-grade science classroom. A statement released by Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen on Thursday noted that Felix ruled that a psychological assessment will be conducted by a Department of Child Services authorized provider.

The court will meet again to review the release eligibility following the completion of the assessment and findings, according to Felix’s ruling released by the city.

“I wanted to share this update with our community so you are aware and informed of the updated legal status of this case. I know the actions of that day still impact countless individuals and families,” Jensen said. “Noblesville Schools Superintendent Dr. Daniel Hile and I are in regular communication regarding this and other topics that impact our entire community. The Noblesville Police Department also has been working closely with school district officials and Noblesville Schools communicated plans to their parents and staff last week.”



Jensen added: “We continue to partner with fellow law enforcement agencies and Noblesville Schools to proactively monitor this situation to ensure the safety of our community and its residents.”