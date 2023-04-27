Boys & Girls Club of Boone County names new CEO

The Boys & Girls Club of Boone County recently announced the hiring of Zionsville resident Eric Richards as its new CEO.

Richards, who has been involved in coaching, volunteering and activities at the Boys & Girls Club, will begin the role May 1.

“Eric brings an impressive combination of experience, energy and passion for the community to our organization. We are excited to welcome a nonprofit leader like Eric into the Boys & Girls Club movement as we continue to provide a dynamic and supportive environment to Boone County’s youth — especially those who need us most,” said Adam Krupp, Boys & Girls Club of Boone County board chair.

With more than 23 years of experience in nonprofit leadership, Richards said he will focus on leading the club into its next chapter of growth.

“I see the rich history that the Boys & Girls Club of Boone County has played in the community, and that’s including the Zionsville, Whitestown and Lebanon locations, all very unique, building on the history and the good will that the citizens of Boone County have,” Richards said. “(It) will help me look at innovative and new ways to apply my background that will allow us to grow to heights that haven’t been seen.”

As the former president and CEO of the Cancer Support Community Indiana, serving nearly nine years, Richards grew the organization’s annual budget from $500,000 to more than $2.5 million at the end of 2022.

Under Richards’ leadership, the number of people served went from 1,000 to more than 12,000 in 2022.

As CEO, Richard’s responsibilities include leading the organization’s strategic direction, overseeing organizational operations, financials, programming, brand reputation, talent recruitment, resource development, and stakeholder relationships. He also serves as the organization’s primary ambassador and lead communicator.

As a father to three children who are just beginning sports, Richards said this role has special meaning to him as he and his son participated in the Boy & Girls Club basketball program together last winter.

“My oldest son is in the second grade, and we had our first season of basketball at the club. We had a wonderful time and I really got to experience how strong the program is,” he said.

Richards and his family have lived in Zionsville for four years. His children attend Zionsville Community Schools.