Westfield Winds performing arts group wins championship

A competitive indoor winds performing arts group at Westfield High School was recently named the 2023 WGI Open Class World Champion.

Westfield Winds was named first in the Scholastic Open Winds division for their show, “Falling Through Forever,” that was performed April 22 in Dayton, Ohio, during the Winter Guard International competition. The latest win caps off a season that included being named for the third year in a row IPA Scholastic Open Class State Champions, second year as WGI Indianapolis Super Regional finalist, WGI Indianapolis Super Regional Open Class champion and second year as WGI World Championship finalist, said Kelly Alford, vice president of communications for the Westfield Band Boosters organization.

Andrew Muth, director of bands at Westfield High School, said that the WGI championship marks the culmination of a four-year journey for the Westfield Winds program.

“The unparalleled determination of our students, staff, parents, school, and community made this possible. It is extremely gratifying to know that the constant pursuit of excellence has propelled us to the upper ranks of our activity,” Muth said.

Muth said the Westfield Winds’ success is a testament to the dedication and hard work of the students, staff, and community that support them.

“This achievement is a source of pride for the Westfield community, and the Westfield Band Boosters are thrilled to celebrate the success of their talented performers,” Muth said.

For more, visit www.wgi.org/scores/.