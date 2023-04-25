Purdue students unveil proposed elements of Chinese garden near Carmel Elementary 

The Carmel Clay Schools board of trustees met April 24 at Clay Middle School to review plans for a proposed Chinese garden on school property, discuss a donation to the Carmel Clay Historical Society and recognize employees with 20-plus years of service to the district.

What happened: A group of Purdue University students and their professor presented a proposed design for a Chinese garden planned on CCS land between the Carmel Clay Public Library and Carmel Elementary.

What it means: The students, who are working in conjunction with Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation, created the design after collecting community feedback through surveys and meetings. Proposed design elements include a covered pavilion, a water feature, walls with murals, flowering plants and more.

What’s next: The school board will vote on the design for the project at a future meeting.

What happened: The board briefly discussed a plan to donate original artwork collected by CCS decades ago to the Carmel Clay Historical Society.

What it means: The collection, which primarily features Indiana artists, has mostly been in storage since the 1980s. It contains 54 pieces and was largely purchased with grant funds for approximately $9,200. CCHS intends to share the collection in museum exhibits and community presentations. If CCHS were to sell any or all of the collection, CCS would receive the proceeds.

What’s next: The school board will vote on the plan at a future meeting.

What happened: The board recognized CCS employees celebrating 20, 25, 30, 35, 40 and 45 years of service.

What it means: Daniel Bates, a teacher at Carmel High School, was the only employee to reach 45 years of service this year. Employees with 40 years of service are Annette Liechty (CHS) and Michael Wyatt (maintenance); 35 years are Mikel Esher (transportation) and Kay Sharp (Clay Center); and reaching 30 years are Brian Getz (Forest Dale), Jennifer Gossett (College Wood), Jeanette Higgins (Mohawk Trails), Andrew Himelick (Towne Meadow), Michael Holloway (maintenance), Margaret Lehman (CHS), Kristine Myers (Clay), Michael Pote (CHS), Jay Vahle (Woodbrook), Leslie Ward (Clay) and Greg Wilson (Creekside).