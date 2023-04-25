Little Sisters of the Poor to celebrate 150 years serving elderly residents of Central Indiana

Since 1873, the Little Sisters of the Poor have worked to provide a home for elderly residents in need in central Indiana. The charity, which relies on volunteers from Hamilton and Marion counties, will celebrate 150 years of serving the community this spring.

The Little Sisters of the Poor is an organization of Roman Catholic nuns founded in 1839 by St. Jeanne Jugan. Its guild provides homes and services for the elderly in need. Internationally, the group serves more than 9,900 people in 31 nations and 164 homes.

Sister Malia Cecilia of Little Sister of the Poor in Indianapolis said worldwide, the guild has approximately 1,300 sisters as well as Jeanne Jugan association members.

“It is such a joy to have the guild members with us,” Cecilia said. “We always have people to turn to who are part of our big family. It is really a blessing. We cannot do this mission without the support of our volunteers and benefactors.”

The organization has been in Indiana since 1873. Its first home was at 500 E. Vermont St. For more than 50 years, its home has been at 2345 W. 86th St. in Indianapolis.

Most of the home’s residents are in their mid- to late 80s. Many are Roman Catholic, but the home accepts men and women of all faiths. It welcomes low-income elderly of at least 65 years of age, regardless of race or religion. Although the majority of its residents are from Indiana, the home has also taken in residents from out of state and overseas.

The St. Augustine Home Guild of Indianapolis has full-time and part-time staff members and more than 300 volunteers who work to create a loving home for approximately 100 elderly residents. Forty percent of its guild members, who are also volunteers, live in Carmel, Noblesville, Westfield and Fishers.

Cecilia said residents live as a family. The Little Sisters are committed to living out their vocation, giving joy to residents each day and adding meaning to their lives.

“The residents here at St. Augustine are elderly, but they don’t come here to die. People think this is a nursing home for the elderly and they come here to die. What we are doing is striving to make their last days full.” Cecilia said.

A normal day for a SAHG resident begins at 5:30 a.m. when they are awakened by a nun who makes their bed as the resident showers. Community meditation begins at 6 a.m. and breakfast is served at 7 a.m. Daily mass is at 11 a.m. and lunch is at noon.

SAHG Member Colleen Yeadon said residents can have company any time of the day. The Little Sisters stay in contact with visitors that come to see residents, to make the environment feel more like a home.

“People are welcome to have dinner and lunch with them and they are welcome to just be there and make it as much of a home as possible for (residents),” Yeadon said.

The home has daily activities to keep residents active and social. Residents can participate in additional activities such as exercise or outside games, or experience more relaxing activities such as music therapy or card/word games. The SAHG puts together special events such as movie nights and trips to Eagle Creek Park.

Inez Hayes, who has been a resident for five years, said her experience at the home has been familial. She described the Little Sisters as being hospitality based, which surprised her. Growing up Catholic, she was accustomed to nuns who were tough and strict.

“They’re very, very warm, friendly people. They love to give parties and they love to dance,” Hayes said. “They’re just a totally different experience and it’s perfect for this age.”

Learn more at littlesistersofthepoorindianapolis.org/st-augustine-home-guild.

Hats Off to Spring

The St. Augustine Home Guild of Indianapolis will celebrate 150 years of providing a home for elderly residents in need with the Hats Off to Spring luncheon and fashion show, set to begin at 10:30 a.m. May 3 at Ritz Charles in Carmel.

Each year, the event serves as a fundraiser for the guild. This year, organizers want to raise at least $150,000. The cost to operate the home each month is $250,000, according to the SAHG website.

Linda Bear, a SAHG member, said the organization heavily relies on donations to keep the home running.

“Many don’t know that the residents there can pay 45 percent, maybe at the most, of revenue for the home,” Bear said. “That’s why we have so many fundraisers.”

The event will open with a champagne social and raffles. In the afternoon there will be a fashion show presented by Secret Ingredient. Learn more at littlesistersofthepoorindianapolis.org/st-augustine-home-guild.