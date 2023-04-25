Hamilton Southeastern and Fishers high school art students recognized during awards ceremony

Winners in the STAR Bank Senior Showcase student art display featuring work by Hamilton Southeastern and Fishers high school seniors were announced during an April 14 event at The Hub, 11810 Technology Dr.

According to the Fishers Arts Council, the winners are:

Best in Show: Alex McKee (FHS)

Jordan D. Snider Award for Best Art Reflecting Poetry or the Written Word: Annie Bonnett (HSE)

First Place Drawing: Bri Ruscoe (HSE)

Second Place Drawing: Ava Matas (HSE)

Third Place Drawing: Cayla Compton (HSE)

Honorable Mention (HM) Drawing: Katrina Wolf (FHS)

First Place Painting: Alex McKee (FHS)

Second Place Painting: Henry Yarbrough (FHS)

Third Place Painting: Cayla Compton (HSE)

HM Painting: Meghan Dickinson (HSE)

First Place Photography: Andrew Snyder (FHS)

Second Place Photography: Jose Alvarez (HSE)

Third Place Photography: Trinity Kendrick (FHS)

HM Photography: Lilian Jones (FHS)

First Place 3D Art: Megan Jerrell (FHS)

Second Place 3D Art: Katrina Wolf (FHS)

Third Place 3D Art: Tara Pyle (FHS)

HM 3D Art: Morgan Walker (HSE)

The exhibit and prizes were sponsored by STAR Bank, along with Catherine Snider, Four Day Ray Brewing, Propeller Marketing, Schoolhouse 7 Café and Medium Cool Pictures.

The exhibit is open to the public at The Hub through April 28. It’s open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Fridays by appointment.