Pedestrian killed in Zionsville

By on Zionsville Community

A 42-year-old female pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Zionsville over the weekend, according to the Zionsville Police Department. 

Dionna Scott of Indianapolis was found semi-conscious with labored breathing at the scene of the April 22 accident at U.S. 421 near Willow Road, just off the roadway. She was pronounced dead a short time later at St. Vincent Hospital.

(The) events are tragic and our thoughts are with the family of Ms. Scott. Out of respect for all involved, no further updates will be provided unless deemed necessary at a later time,” ZPD Captain Drake Sterling said. 

The investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing.


