Zionsville Lions Park purchases land from local family 

Zionsville’s Lions Park and Lions Club, a nonprofit dedicated to serving the community, recently purchased a 4-acre parcel.

The land was previously owned by the Henkaline family and is on the north boundary of Lions Park. According to Boone County property records, Lions Park paid $150,000 for the parcel.

“The Zionsville Lions have operated as caretakers of this beautiful community park since its inception in 1940, and we are excited about this land expansion,” said Gene Thompson, Lions Club Park director. “Just like the recent addition of a new playground structure next to the gazebo, we are always looking for ways to serve the citizens of Zionsville at Lions Park.”

For Keven and Virginia Henkaline, who have been married for 70 years, the decision to sell the land was not easy. They have lived on the property for more than 50 years, having reared their children alongside the park.

“This was very meaningful to us, and Gene’s kindness made the decision so much easier,” Virginia said. “Selling the land to the Lions Park will be a lasting tribute to the Henkaline family.”

The Henkalines moved to Zionsville in 1973. Virginia served on the Zionsville Town Council, and the couple volunteered as emergency medical technicians in the community.

Virginia said the couple is happy the property would be used to serve the Zionsville community.

“We are honored to have been part of this transition and to participate in bettering the town with this land,” Virginia said. “Many more memories can be made here with other families in the future.”

Lions Park is a popular destination in town with baseball fields, playgrounds, and walking trails.

“The field has a lot of fond memories for our family,” said Nancy Vinson, one of the Henkalines’ two daughters. “Moving so close to town we got to have the field to have the farm life that we all loved.”

Adding the new land will enhance the park’s offerings, providing more space for community events, activities and recreation.

“Dad was a baseball and softball coach and coached all five of us kids at the ball diamonds in the park,” said Cindy Simpson, another of Henkaline’s daughters. “We grew up at the park, running across that land to watch the games and play.”

Plans for the property are still being determined.