Third annual bourbon raffle to benefit scholarship fund

Carmel Tri Kappa will hold its third annual bourbon raffle on Facebook Live at 1 p.m. May 5. The event is a fundraiser for high school scholarships for Carmel and Westfield high school seniors who will attend an Indiana college or university. The scholarship covers the first year of college expenses.

“We hope to get a lot of interest and ticket sales through the rare bourbons that we’ve had donated to us,” said Nanette Foster, vice president of Carmel Tri Kappa. “We want to find those in our area who need help with college costs.”

Only 300 tickets will be available to purchase. Tickets are $75. Participants will have the opportunity to win a bottle of bourbon.

“One of our most-sought-after bourbons is Pappy Van Winkle,” Foster said.

Raffle sales will conclude May 4, and the winners will be drawn the following day. The drawing will be on the sorority’s Facebook page.

“One hundred percent of the money we raise at our event goes to help fund scholarships,” Foster said. “How many we give out depends on the amount of money we can raise.”

Tri Kappa is a Greek service sorority that is only in Indiana. It focuses on charity, culture and education. It has 8,000 members across 140 chapters in the state.

“We aim to choose charities that do not get a lot of support,” Foster said.

The sorority’s Carmel chapter works specifically within the Carmel and Westfield areas. It severs the community by volunteering at events such as the Carmel International Arts Festival and the Carmel Marathon.

“Last year, we worked with Reins of Grace to help support their mission of providing horse therapy to children with special needs,” Foster said.

To purchase a raffle ticket, contacted Foster at nanette.r.foster@gmail.com.