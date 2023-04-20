Lawrence receives EV charging stations matching grant 

The City of Lawrence announced it has received a $75,000 matching grant through the Indianapolis Metropolitan Technical Assistance Program to move forward with plans for electric vehicle charging stations.

The grant will bring total funding for the planning phase to more than $90,000 when combined with funds from the City of Lawrence Redevelopment Commission, according to the city.

A steering committee comprising City of Lawrence officials, members of the Redevelopment Commission and Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township, and private sector businesses will determine:

Technical planning and analysis for the development and placement of EV charging stations

Recommendations to support development of EV charging stations, equipment types and cost

Financial considerations, including an expected return on investment

User and site assessments – public and private sector

Site development and installation methodology

Provisioning for ongoing maintenance and service

Public outreach – consisting of promoted public information and input sessions

The end result will be a planning document to guide the deployment of this technology, according to the announcement.

The Lochmueller Group will lead the study, which should be complete and presented to the public by late fall 2023.