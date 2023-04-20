Current Publishing
Lawrence Council holds short mid-month meeting 

The Lawrence Common Council’s mid-month meeting on April 19 lasted about five minutes. There were no action items on the agenda other than signing vouchers, approving claims and authorizing payments. 

The council recently adopted an ordinance requiring council approval before the controller can pay most claims, not including payroll, and requiring a fully itemized invoice for claims.

The Pledge of Allegiance to open the meeting was led by a visiting Boy Scout troop. 

The council also did not have its regular meeting on April 3. The next City of Lawrence Common Council regular meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. May 1 in the George Keller Public Assembly Room of the Lawrence Government Center. 


