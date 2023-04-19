Westfield to host Memorial Day remembrance ceremony

Current Publishing
The city of Westfield will host a Memorial Day remembrance ceremony May 25.

The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at the Fallen Hoosier Heroes Memorial, 401 N. Union St. Those interested in attending in person are asked to arrive before the start of the program.

“We are honored to pay tribute to the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice serving our country,” said Westfield Mayor Andy Cook. “We are forever grateful for their sacrifices and the sacrifices of their family members.”

The ceremony will be emceed by Lisa Wilken, Air Force veteran and board member of the Indiana Veteran Support Council, featuring several distinguished speakers. The Communications Detachment, 14th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division will present the Presentation and Retiring of the Colors.

Parking is available at Christ United Methodist Church, 318 N. Union St., and will serve as a rain location in inclement weather. For questions, contact Kayla Arnold, director of Westfield Welcome, by emailing karnold@westfield.in.gov.


