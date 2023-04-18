Zionsville Police Department welcomes five new officers

The Zionsville Board of Police Commissioners held its April 17 meeting at Town Hall to swear in five new police officers for the Zionsville Police Department.

The new officers were sworn in by ZPD Chief Michael Spears and Mayor Emily Styron. The officers are Jonathan Francisco, Christopher Jones, Odali Moreno, Cory Rapala and Spencer Stuart.

Town officials said the hiring class is one of the largest ever for Zionsville.

The ceremony began with ZPD Capt. Drake Sterling introducing each new officer to the Zionsville Board of Police Commissioners.

“The opportunity to add five quality applicants at one time to our police department is something we haven’t been able to do since 2008,” Sterling said. “These five individuals bring vast amounts of work and life experience that will benefit our police department and our community.”