Carmel city council considers tornado relief funds for Sullivan, vacates two alleys

The Carmel City Council met April 17 to review tornado relief assistance for Sullivan, Ind., vacate two alleys and approve an update to the flood damage prevention ordinance.

What happened: The council sent a resolution to send $20,000 to Sullivan for tornado relief, to the finance committee for further review.

What it means: According to the resolution, Accelerate Indiana Municipalities, a municipal advocacy organization in Indiana, is urging cities across the state to assist in relief efforts for Sullivan, which was struck by a tornado on March 31. City Councilor Laura Campbell said she was uncomfortable approving the resolution without a policy addressing these types of situations in place, and Councilor Sue Finkam requested the matter be sent to committee.

What’s next: The finance committee is set to meet at 6 p.m. May 3.

What happened: The council approved vacating two alleys within the site of the LOR/1933 Lounge redevelopment project.

What it means: The project at 111 S. Range Line Rd. will feature a three-story mixed-use building with a lounge and restaurant, office space and adjacent townhomes. The city’s board of public works previously approved vacating the alleys, sending the matter to the council for final approval. The council approved the ordinance on first reading, with Councilor Teresa Ayers voting against it.

What’s next: Demolition of existing structures on the site is expected to begin this week. Construction is set to begin later this year.

What happened: The council approved an update of the FEMA/DNR model flood damage prevention ordinance.

What it means: The updates ensure that Carmel remains compliant with National Flood Insurance Program standards and that the city and its residents are able to participate in it.