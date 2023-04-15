FBI investigating after bomb threat made at Noblesville Schools, other districts 

The FBI office in Indianapolis said it is investigating after bomb threats were made at about 40 school districts across central Indiana on Friday with one of those being Noblesville Schools.

Noblesville Schools decided to go on e-learning after the district said it received an anonymous email in the middle of the night that made a bomb threat against its schools. The FBI Indianapolis office released a statement on Friday regarding the bomb threats made at school districts in the area.

“The FBI is aware of these threats, and we are working in coordination with our state and local law enforcement partners to investigate,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, Noblesville Schools plans to have classes in-person on Monday, according to a statement released by the district Friday afternoon.

“Our law enforcement teams have been hard at work since early this morning sweeping our buildings and ensuring the safety of our students and staff. No suspicious or explosive devices have been found in any of our schools and all buildings have been cleared for staff and students to safely return,” Noblesville Schools Supt. Daniel Hile said. “Federal and state law enforcement agencies are pursuing this investigation aggressively and we are hopeful that the person responsible will be quickly apprehended.”

Hile asked individuals to remain vigilant of their surroundings and to report any suspicious activity to their principal or school resource officer. Principals provided support resources for families on Friday, according to Hile, who encouraged families to reference those as needed.

“I understand that this situation has created quite a disruption for everyone today, and I greatly appreciate your patience and understanding. Thank you, as always, for your support of our schools, staff, and most importantly, our children,” Hile said.

Other area districts in Hamilton County such as Hamilton Southeastern Schools, Carmel Clay Schools and Westfield Washington Schools held classes as normal on Friday and said they did not receive any threats.