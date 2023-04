A Westfield nonprofit faith organization will host a prayer breakfast April 19 that will honor first responders.

OnSite International, Inc., will host the event from 7 to 8:30 a.m. at the IMMI Conference Center, 18880 N. East St., Westfield, that is open to the community. It is free to attend.

Registration for the breakfast, which must be completed by April 14, can be found by visiting www.westfieldprays.com/.