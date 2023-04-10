Letter: Council ignored Legacy constituents

Editor,

The city council recently approved the first rental home community within Carmel. It is in our backyard in the Legacy community. We fought against it, but ultimately the plan was approved by the council. They completely scrapped the agreement we made in 2019 and allowed the developer to drastically alter the PUD.

There is not a single benefit to any homeowner within the Legacy community for this project to happen. In fact, it can only produce detrimental problems for our community. We don’t want this. It only benefits a developer.

Remember when you vote, that people like Jeff Worrell and Woody Rider approved this project, as they have many others that benefit wealthy developers. In my experience, they do not have the best interest of the citizens in mind and ultimately do not care what you think.

Andrew Potts, Carmel