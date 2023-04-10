Carmel in brief — April 11, 2023

Mayoral candidate town hall – PrimeLife Enrichment, 1078 Third Ave. SW, will host a town hall April 12 meeting featuring the four candidates running for mayor of Carmel in this year’s municipal election. The event is scheduled for 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. in the multi-purpose room. The event is free and open to the public. Lunch served by Second Helpings will be served beginning at 11:30 a.m. Learn more at primelifeenrichment.org or by calling 317-815-7000.

Learn about Christian Science healing – Nicole Virgil, a practitioner of Christian Science healing and public speaker, will present, “Be Set Free” at 7:30 p.m. April 14 at First Church of Christ, Scientist, 11580 Haverstick Rd. in Carmel. The program will focus on universal healing precepts found in the Holy Bible, especially in Christ Jesus’ life and teachings. The talk is free and open to the community.

Residential burglary – The Carmel Police Dept. is seeking the public’s help identifying a person they believe is tied to a March 7 residential burglary in the 14100 block of Helen Drive in Carmel. Anyone with information regarding the identity of this person or incident is asked to contact CPD at 317-571-2530, or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477. Reference CPD case number 23-16876.

IMS unveils Bronze Badge – The Indianapolis Motor Speedway unveiled the 2023 Bronze Badge design during an event last month at Stout Field, the Joint Forces Headquarters of the Indiana National Guard, in Indianapolis. Ed Carpenter, owner-driver in the NTT IndyCar Series and three-time Indianapolis 500 pole winner, unveiled the 2023 Bronze Badge, a traditional keepsake among fans that grants them pit and garage access during certain times in May. The 2023 Bronze Badge can be purchased by fans, giving them access to Gasoline Alley on selected days during the month of May. Learn more at indianapolismotorspeedway.com/events/indy500/buy-tickets/bronze-badge.

Library After Dark – The Carmel Clay Public Library Foundation will present Library After Dark, an after-hours event for ages 21 and over from 7 to 10 p.m. April 15 at the Main Library, 425 E. Main Street. The event will include food, drink, music, indoor mini golf and other activities throughout the newly renovated library. Tickets for Library After Dark are $40 for an individual and $75 for a pair. Learn more and purchase tickets at carmelclaylibrary.org/foundation.

Mission Possible – Assistance League of Indianapolis will present its Mission Possible fundraiser on April 22 at the Eiteljorg Museum, 500 W. Washington St. in Indianapolis. This marks the first time the annual event has been held in person since before the COVID-19 pandemic. The fundraiser will include dining, a raffle and silent auction, and opportunities to view items in the museum. Learn more at alindy.org/mission-possible.html.

Bicentennial Ambassadors selected – Carmel residents Ben Boyce, Ridhi Dondeti, Christopher Foote, Jane Martens, Sophia Stephens and Elizabeth Parkins are among 11 high school sophomore and juniors selected to serve as Bicentennial Ambassadors through the end of the year. They will serve as a bridge from the past to the future through conversation and public engagement. Those chosen expressed a genuine interest in history and how communities function. They also met criteria for being a student in good standing at their high school. All of the Carmel students attend Carmel High School except Parkins, who attends Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory School.

Candidate town hall meetings – Chuck Ford, a Republican for the North Central District Carmel City Council seat, is hosting a town hall-style meeting from 7 to 8 p.m. April 13 at the Carmel American Legion Post 155, 852 W. Main St. The event is open to the public and will allow an opportunity for community members to ask questions of the candidate.

St. Luke’s recognized – St. Luke’s United Methodist Church is one of the six national Interfaith Power & Light 2023 Cool Congregations Challenge winners who each have been awarded a $1,000 prize. The annual contest accepts applications from religious congregations around the U.S. who are working to address climate change by reducing their carbon footprint as they create models of sustainability within their communities. St. Luke’s won the Electric Vehicle Leader award for the work of their Creation Care Ministry in encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles as an important way to reduce the carbon pollution that causes climate change. Learn more at interfaithpowerandlight.org.

500 Festival volunteers needed – The 500 Festival is seeking thousands of volunteers to fill positions as part of the 2023 500 Festival Volunteer Program. The nonprofit invites individuals and groups to be part of the behind-the-scenes action of the Month of May by lending their time and talent to support a variety of 500 Festival community events and programs. With more than 100 areas of volunteer opportunity, there are over 7,000 positions available, providing a role to fit every interest and ability. Learn more at 500Festival.com/Volunteer.

Parade tickets on sale – Tickets are on sale to the public for the 2023 AES 500 Festival Parade. Parade tickets start at $25 and can be purchased online at 500festival.com/tickets. Proceeds from all 500 Festival ticketed events help support the organization’s free programming and events for Indiana youth and college students. The parade will take place at 11:45 a.m. May 27 in downtown Indianapolis. The grand marshal is Frank Shorter, Olympic gold medalist and the winner of the first OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon.

Kindergarten registration – Registration is open for the Carmel Clay Schools kindergarten class for the 2023-24 school year. Early registration helps CCS prepare for anticipated staffing needs and allows families to begin the kindergarten assessment process and receive communication from the district. Register for the Class of 2036 at ccs.k12.in.us/services/curriculum/kindergarten.

Apply for CMYC – Applications are being accepted for the 2023-24 term of the Carmel Mayor’s Youth Council, a youth-led organization with a goal to serve the community. Learn more about the group and how to apply by emailing CMYC Advisor Candy Martin at cmartin@carmel.in.gov.

Breakfast at the Brickyard – Tickets are on sale to the general public for the 500 Festival Breakfast at the Brickyard, set for 9 a.m. May 20, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the Gallagher Pavilion. Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett will host and honor more than 70 mayors from across Indiana for their work in advancing Hoosier communities. Guests will enjoy a traditional breakfast and hear from Indianapolis Motor Speedway executives and 500 Festival leaders. Purchase tickets at 500Festival.com/Breakfast.

Hamilton County Democratic Women meetings— The Hamilton County Democratic Women will not meet in April but will resume meeting on the third Saturday of the month May 20. The meeting will be from 9:10 to 11 a.m. at the Delaware Township Trustee Building, 9090 E. 131st, Fishers. All Hamilton County women are welcome.

Monthly beekeepers meeting – The North Central Beekeepers Club meets the third Wednesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Cool Creek Nature Center, 2000 E. 151st St. in Westfield. Meetings are free to attend by all levels of beekeepers located centrally north of Indianapolis. Those interested in becoming beekeepers are welcome. For more information, visit facebook.com/ncbclub.

Women of Vision luncheon – The 19th annual Women of Vision luncheon will be held April 27 at the Ritz Charles in Carmel. Without Borders Boutique, Bash Boutique and Carolyn’s Corner Gift Shop will be in attendance to showcase their new spring clothing lines. Shopping begins at 10:30 a.m. with lunch and the program following at 11:30 a.m. featuring motivational speaker and comedian Amy Dee. Proceeds from the event benefit women and children served at Riverview Health. Register by visiting https://donate.riverview.org/23WomenofVision.

IMCU donates to IWIN – Indiana Members Credit Union members recently presented a check for $10,000 to the Indiana Women In Need Foundation as part of its Cancer Awareness Debit Card Program. IMCU members nominate a different local cancer-related organization to be the beneficiary each year. IWIN Foundation was the selected beneficiary for the past year, receiving a contribution for each signature-based transaction made with this card from March 2022-February 2023. Learn more at imcu.com.

Housing instability help – Hamilton County residents facing eviction or housing instability now have a free legal resource at their fingertips. A new desktop computer, scanner, and printer with access to IndianaLegalHelp.org were installed in the court’s Legal Self-Help Center last week. The Indiana Bar Foundation received a $13 million grant from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority to fund the development and deployment of 120 self-help kiosks throughout the state. Each kiosk provides legal forms, instructional videos, referrals to free and low-cost legal services and a statewide calendar of free legal advice clinics. Learn more at IndianaLegalHelp.org.

Bicentennial items for sale – The Hamilton County Bicentennial Commission has several items available for sale online to celebrate the county’s 200th anniversary. Alongside local partner Marketpro, Inc, the Bicentennial is selling apparel, drinkware and other items. Merchandise is available online at hamcoturns200.com/swag-merch.

Riverview CEO selected – The Riverview Health Board of Trustees has appointed Dave Hyatt as the hospital system’s next president and CEO. Hyatt joined Riverview in January 2022 as chief operating officer. Prior to his time with Riverview, he spent nearly 15 years with Indiana University Health in various roles. During that time, he served as president of multiple hospitals, including Blackford Hospital and Jay Hospital. He holds a bachelor of science in public health from Indiana University and a master of health administration from Indiana University—Indianapolis. He is also a certified Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Hospice volunteers needed – Brighton Hospice in Carmel is looking for volunteers to help office staff perform a variety of office duties such as organizing admission paperwork, filing, preparing and sending mail, answering phones, stocking supplies and helping with special projects and events. Hours and days for this volunteer opportunity are flexible and training will be provided. To learn more, contact Katresha Taylor, volunteer coordinator, by calling 317-798-2160 or by email at ktaylor@brightonhospice.com.