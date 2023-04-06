Start growing at Lawrence library branch

Spring fever is apparent at the Indianapolis Public Library Lawrence Branch.

Each spring since 2021, following a renovation project, the branch has participated in the seed library service. The program, available at 20 Indianapolis Public Library brances, allows library patrons, with or without a card, to “check out” (with no return required) packets of seeds for flowers, herbs and vegetables from March through September. Participants also can utilize the library’s resources — books, online programs and workshops — for gardening tips.

The seed program has been popular among Lawrence library patrons, said branch manager Rhonda Oliver.

“It seems this year, library visitors have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of the packets,” Oliver said. “The requests and questions about the seed library began in January and continued as seed packets began arriving mid-March.”

Planning for the program began well ahead of planting weather. The Lawrence Branch had a good turnout of volunteers to help pack seeds, said Jill Edwards, adult program specialist for Indianapolis Public Library. The library plans for at least 100 packets of each of the 32 core seed types, Edwards said.

The most popular seeds so far this spring at the Lawrence Branch have been zinnias, Oliver said. Milkweed and coneflower were most in demand last year. Participants are limited to 25 seed packets per household.

Oliver said programs like the seed library are important because they are part of the library’s mission of enhancing and encouraging lifelong learning. The program also sows the seeds of other benefits.

“It stimulates interaction between the library and community members,” Oliver said. “Gardening is a pastime that encourages people to spend time outdoors in nature, which has been shown to improve mood and physical health. It also may encourage people to explore more nutritious eating behaviors by learning more about the food cycle.”

The seed library in Lawrence is in the main part of the library near the information desk and public computers. The branch is at 7898 Hague Rd.

For more, visit indypl.org/seeds.