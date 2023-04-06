Geist Waterfront Park ‘soft’ opening set

The City of Fishers is planning a “soft” opening of the redeveloped Geist Waterfront Park between April 22 and May 22.

Area residents are invited to explore the park’s playground, walking trails and kayak/boat launch between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily, with no charge for admission outside of official beach season.

There will be no lifeguards on duty during that time, so swimming is not allowed until May 27.

The city acquired the site about five years ago for just under $16 million, with the intention of creating a park for residents. Construction of park amenities began in May of 2021.

“I think what we’re creating here is truly an opportunity for our entire community to enjoy a truly wonderful natural amenity,” Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness said at the groundbreaking ceremony. “And the vision and collaboration that happened to get to this point, to develop something that’s complimentary to the neighborhood, that accentuates the natural environment that’s here, and that is a vision that can be built out over the next several decades, is really a fun and exciting thing to be here and break ground on here today.”

The boat launch is for nonmotorized watercraft, such as kayaks, canoes and paddle boards. There is no vehicle access to the boat launch.

Playground equipment includes a pirate ship-themed playground, and other equipment for children of different age groups. Those amenities include a sand and water play structure.

The city is hiring lifeguards for the summer beach season, which begins May 27 and runs through Sept. 4. According to Play Fishers, the beach is fed by three underwater freshwater springs and includes aerators that run all the time. The water is tested regularly. However, swimmers are warned to not swallow the water and to shower before and after swimming.

Pets are not allowed on the beach, but leashed dogs can be walked in other areas of the park.