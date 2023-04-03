Indiana Wind Symphony presents Hollywood Musical Magic

The Indiana Wind Symphony is going back to the movies for its next concert.

Earlier this year, the IWS performed a tribute to film composer John Williams.

The “Hollywood Musical Magic” concert set for 6:30 p.m. April 16 at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel and will feature Williams along with other famous composers such as Max Steiner, Meredith Willson, Bernard Herrmann and Ennio Morricone.

“It’s going to be a wide range,” IWS musical director Charles Conrad said. “We’re going to hit some big early film scores like ‘Gone with The Wind,’ ‘Citizen Kane’ and “The Wizard of Oz.’”

Conrad said the concert will include a piece from “Lawrence of Arabia,” a 1962 film.

“Then we’ll do some more recent ones like ‘The Mission,’ ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ ‘Cowboys’ and ‘Titanic,’”

Fishers resident Ellen Huckabee, the symphony’s principal oboe player, will be the featured soloist on Morricone’s “Gabriel’s Oboe” from “The Mission.”

The concert’s guest conductor Todd McCready had served as the director of concert bands at Fishers High School for eight years, and 14 years overall in the Hamilton Southeastern Schools district. He is now a project management consultant with BCforward in Indianapolis.

“All the film scores on this concert are fun, but I am probably looking forward to the ‘Suite from Titanic’ by Jari Villanueva,” McCready said. “It’s a 15-minute, four-movement suite that includes a whole range of memorable music from the movie, and of course it ends with ‘My Heart Will Go On.’ The band sounds great, and I’m honored to get to work with them on this concert.”

McCready also is conducting a piece from “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.”

Conrad said he is intrigued by Hermann’s “Citizen Kane” overture, which he didn’t remember.

“It’s a short piece but very interesting,” Conrad said.

For more, visit Indianawindsymphony.org.