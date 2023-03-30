Current Publishing
You are at:»»»ICC’s ‘Big Fun Event’ to have tropical theme
Pedde

ICC’s ‘Big Fun Event’ to have tropical theme

0
By on Entertainment News

The Indianapolis Children’s Choir’s Big Fun Event will return to normalcy this year.

“Our Indy Voice singers will be performing at the Big Fun Event this year and it is really special for the ICC because this is the first year we are holding this event in person since 2019,” ICC Artistic Director Joshua Pedde said. “The event has been held virtually since the pandemic. Giving our singers an opportunity to perform for the attendees at the event is a special treat. The singers will be singing songs about water from a recent piece they performed called ‘The Drop That Contained The Sea’ by Grammy Award-winning composer Christopher Tin as well as songs that fit the theme.”

“The Big Fun Event — A Tropical Paradise” is set from 6 to 9 p.m. April 21 at the Indianapolis Yacht Club, 12900 Fall Creek Rd., McCordsville. The goal is to raise $80,000.

“’The Big Fun Event’ will include a dinner, live auction, a giving wall, a wine and whiskey pull,” said Pedde, a Carmel resident. “The event will be filled with big fun with a tropical theme, but will also support the ICC’s high-quality choir programs.”

The spring fundraiser is the ICC’s largest annual fundraiser to support the choir programming, community outreach programming and financial assistance for singers who need help with participating in the programs.

Pedde said it specifically supports programs that allow ICC to serve the community through ICC Community Connections programs.

The programs, Pedde said, include the financial assistance programs, Music At Play (MAP), a full-year program for pre-school children where ICC partners with schools throughout the community; Preschool Outreach Program (POP!), a one or two-day program ICC takes to community agencies, churches and neighborhoods for preschool-age children; Young Exceptional Singers (YES!), a program for first- through third-graders where they experience the ICC for one day and culminate the day with a performance for their families; and the Neighborhood Choir Academy, an after-school program for elementary, middle school or high school students where ICC collaborates with the school music teachers to create a program that includes participation in an ICC season concert performance.

For more, visit iccchoir.org/big-fun-event.


More Headlines

Meet the at-large candidates running for Carmel City Council in the Republican primary Sound of Music: Lawrence Central show choirs earn their place at state finals On the grow: Expansion project at Noblesville High School to bring new multi-purpose athletic area Styron speaks at International Women Indiana event Hamilton County Harvest Food Bank annual meeting celebrates volunteers Carmel in brief — March 28, 2023
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact