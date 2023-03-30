Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Angelo’s Italian Market opens in Fishers

Angelo’s Italian Market opens in Fishers

0
By on Fishers Business Local

By Mark LaFay

Angelo’s Italian Market, a family-owned Italian-themed fresh pasta shop, is celebrating its grand opening at 11659 Maple St., Suite 95, in Fishers.

Angelo’s Italian Market owners Chris Marra and his father Mike Marra. (Photo courtesy Angelo’s Facebook page)

Angelo’s is a family business with deep ties to the Italian homeland of founders Chris Marra and his father Mike Marra. The market is named after Mike’s father, Angelo, who died in 2021. Angelo was a longtime Fishers resident after immigrating from Italy.

The inspiration behind Angelo’s market is largely familial and deeply rooted in their Italian heritage and love of pasta.

“Several of our sauces are family recipes that were passed down from my grandfather’s mother,” Chris Marra said. “We are excited to bring something new and special to our family to Fishers residents and beyond”.

Pastas are made in house behind Angelo’s large glass windows so that passersby can watch the process. The pastas are made with organic semolina flour milled from durum wheat grown in Illinois.

“The farmer and miller actually drives our deliveries over to us,” Chris Marra said.

While the heritage and much of the cheeses, meats and various sundries are imported, pasta ingredients are local.

Customers are encouraged to watch the pasta-making process while they shop the store. The pasta, breads, sauces and artisanal imported grocery items are all for take-away. However, there will be ready-to-eat options on-site.

Angelo’s has also partnered with local ice cream company Circles to make a custom spumone, a formed gelato with layers of colors and flavors.

Angelo’s is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and is closed on Sunday.

For more, visit Angelo’s Pasta Market at eatangelospasta.com.


More Headlines

New owner has long history with Sunrise Café Harvest Market aims to connect customers, food producers at proposed Carmel store  Scout’s honor: Fishers teen earns Eagle rank for tree-planting initiative Styron speaks at International Women Indiana event Carmel in brief — March 28, 2023 2 photos by CCA Gallery co-owner to appear on U.S. postage stamps
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact