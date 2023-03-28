Column: Combining love of art with travel

I love art … for so many reasons! It can be a source of joy and encouragement. A source of healing. Art can be a hobby, your career or a side gig. Check out this story of a wonderful friend and her journey.

She’s a product of especially great parents and Carmel schools. She’s involved in several nonprofits from Discovering Broadway and Actors Theatre of Indiana to others focused on saving lives and souls.

Jill Zaniker’s story of art and life is inspiring and instructive. She took several art classes in college, and after receiving a bummer grade, decided to “forget it” and move on.

Fast forward a few decades after focusing her energies on family, her business, retirement and a devastating and unexpected loss of her equally inspiring husband of 30 years, she decided to explore her second story.

Art classes/workshops from the brilliant Deb Slack, Cy Donnelly and Beth Clary Schwier focused her talents and served as a launching point for exploring her creative side again, which resulted in a dedicated studio in her fashionable Carmel Arts & Design District home. Her new life philosophy and second story is, “You only die once and you need to choose to live everyday” And, if you know Jill, she exudes it.

Jill is fortunate to be able to travel regularly and has an inventive habit of purchasing a piece of art from a local artist. Her latest purchase is from Venice. My wife Kim and I adopted this habit more than 30 years ago and, as a result, a stroll through our home is a joyous memory of vacations and events.

Hopefully, her story will prompt you to live more fully or finally pick up a brush again. Or to initiate the “buy real art” locally or in your travels.