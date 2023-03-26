Current Publishing
Young performers entertain during the 2022 Fiesta Lawrence. (Photo courtesy of the City of Lawrence)

Lawrence getting ready for annual Fiesta Lawrence celebration

Planning has begun for the City of Lawrence’s popular Fiesta Lawrence celebration of Latino cultures.

According to the city and Arts For Lawrence, the 2023 Fiesta Lawrence will be May 13 at the Fort Ben Cultural Campus. The free outdoor event offers live music and other entertainment, food, crafts and more.

The goal, according to the city, is to promote cultural awareness, encourage cross-cultural engagement and celebrate the diverse backgrounds of Lawrence residents.

Vendor applications are open for those who wish to have a booth at the celebration. To sign up, go to forms.office.com/g/c6m3uh1eMQ.


