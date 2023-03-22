Current Publishing
City of Lawrence’s pickleball courts. (Photo courtesy City of Lawrence)

Lawrence pickleball league signups due March 28-30

The City of Lawrence Parks and Recreation Dept. has announced that it’s time to sign up for a pickleball league to play at the community’s popular pickleball courts. 

Leagues play Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings, starting March 28th, according to the city’s website. Teams must sign up by the first day their league’s play begins. 

Those who are interested in signing up for a pickleball league can go to bit.ly/3Jsbb0d.

Lawrence’s eight pickleball courts at Lee Road Park are relatively new. They opened last summer for the first time. 


