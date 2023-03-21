Blooming Success: Co-founder of Indiana Peony Festival finds niche in downtown boutique shop

When Lindsey McVey was 16, her first job was at Delaney’s Shoppe, a local boutique on Hazel Dell and 146 Street, and knew that she wanted to own her own business someday.

Flash forward to August of 2022 and those dreams became reality when she opened her shop, Just Lagom, on North 9th Street in downtown Noblesville. McVey, who is the co-founder of the Indiana Peony Festival, eventually heard that a larger space was going to be available.

Just Lagom can now be found at 876 Logan St., a space that was once home to the children’s boutique Lil Bloomers that permanently closed at the end of December but still maintains an online presence.

McVey is no stranger to Noblesville, having grown up in the city before moving to Los Angeles and Dallas for six years after college.

“Having a strong sense of community is so incredibly important to me both personally and as a small business owner, and there aren’t many places I’ve seen with a community like Noblesville’s,” McVey said. “My time away was an amazing and invaluable experience.”

McVey said she loved her first job as a teenager and said she knew immediately that was what she wanted to do when she grew up.

“I loved interacting with customers, being someone, people could talk to about their day or ask for fashion advice,” McVey said. “I loved changing the mannequins and putting together new displays. It’s like déjà vu doing it now, except it’s mine, which is a really surreal and cool feeling.”

Her store’s name is a nod to her mother’s side of the family’s Swedish heritage. Lagom means “not too little, not too much, but just right or well balanced.”

“The word ‘lagom’ has always resonated with me,” McVey said. “It’s the perfect way to describe the style I wanted to emulate in my shop.”

McVey describes the clothes at Just Lagom as mostly trendy basics, with a touch of boho and Western flare that suit a wide age group.

“Our experiential event-minded and collaborative nature also makes us unique to other shops on the square,” she said. “We partner with local businesses to put on events, workshops and pop ups, and you can find many products from local artists and makers at the shop as well.”

At Just Lagom, customers can find everything from day-to-day outfits to dresses for a special occasion, along with home decor, gift items and even some items for babies. So far, she embraces her new location.

“When I heard this bigger space was opening on Logan Street, my first thought was ‘Dang, I just got settled in at my current space.’ My second thought was that I’d be crazy not to take such an incredible opportunity for growth,” McVey said. “Aside from the additional space and prime location, this space has an event room in the back that allows me to marry my love for the boutique and throwing events all into one. So now I can have classes, workshops, pop ups and things of that nature in addition to having the standard storefront.”

Ensuring customers find something special is a priority for McVey.

“I want customers to feel a sense of relief, that, ‘Oh, thank goodness I found something that works for me and that I feel good in’-type of feeling,” she said. “And I want you to feel at home in my shop. I’ll never shove a million things in your dressing room and try and talk you into a top you’re not feeling. I’m here to help if you need it and if not. I’ll be out of your way while you peruse.”

Other than her business ventures, she is also the co-founder of the Indiana Peony Festival.

“My mom Kelly is the founder, and if you know Kelly, you know she can do anything she sets her mind to with or without my help,” McVey said. “So, I do what I can, but she’s the driver behind the organization.”

McVey said the Indiana Peony Festival influences some of Just Lagom’s clothing line.

“Throughout the year, you might not know that me and my shop are affiliated in any way to the festival, but during the month of May, you will know,” she said. “We will have all things peonies – gifts, art, décor, etc., and will have no shortage of peony-printed dresses and outfits for festival season.”

Being a business owner in her hometown with family support means everything to McVey.

“Seeing my cousins lined up outside of the shop on my grand opening, having my aunt and uncle pop in to support me on a First Friday night, having my dad in back helping me paint while I man the shop in front, my mom bringing me coffees in between her meetings during the day, I wouldn’t be here without the support from my family and friends,” she said. “I must mention my boyfriend Aaron and his 7-year-old son Jake have been two of my biggest helpers and supporters.”

If you go

What: Just Lagom

Where: 876 Logan St.

Hours: Closed Sundays and Mondays; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday

Website: shopjustlagom.com