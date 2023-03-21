Kroger announces new store in Fishers

Kroger is planning to build a brand-new store across the street from its current location at 116th Street and Allisonville Road.

The $37-million Kroger Marketplace will replace the old Fishers Crossing store, which opened on July 28, 1996, according to an announcement from the company.

“Our Fishers Crossing Kroger has always been a friendly, welcoming place for anyone living here or just visiting the city,” stated Colleen Juergensen, president of Kroger Central Division.

“Over the years, Fishers has become a destination in a way its founders never could have imagined. Our location is a gateway to this vibrant community, and we’re excited to commit the new investment as another ingredient in the energy and entrepreneurial spirit of the city.”

The new building will be 120,000 square feet, according to the announcement, which is about 50,000 square feet larger than the existing store. The company said the new space will include a larger selection of fresh food items, expanded Kroger pickup, wider aisles, a Starbucks, and fresh, store-made popcorn.

Kroger’s announcement coincides with the City of Fishers release of its Allisonville Road corridor study. That document, which the Fishers City Council approved March 20, is a guiding document for future development along that corridor. Some of the themes of the study include working with businesses during development projects, more green spaces, and better pedestrian and bicycle access.

“We’re excited to partner with Kroger on their new marketplace and look forward to the expanded options it will bring residents in west Fishers and along Allisonville Road,” Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness stated. “Their new store is just one of the catalysts that will jump start the transformation of this entire corridor.”

The project’s timeline has not yet been determined. Kroger and the City of Fishers intend to host a public meeting for the community to learn more about the project and provide input.