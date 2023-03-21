Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Kroger announces new store in Fishers

Kroger announces new store in Fishers

0
By on Fishers Business Local

Kroger is planning to build a brand-new store across the street from its current location at 116th Street and Allisonville Road.

The $37-million Kroger Marketplace will replace the old Fishers Crossing store, which opened on July 28, 1996, according to an announcement from the company.  

“Our Fishers Crossing Kroger has always been a friendly, welcoming place for anyone living here or just visiting the city,” stated Colleen Juergensen, president of Kroger Central Division.

“Over the years, Fishers has become a destination in a way its founders never could have imagined. Our location is a gateway to this vibrant community, and we’re excited to commit the new investment as another ingredient in the energy and entrepreneurial spirit of the city.”

The new building will be 120,000 square feet, according to the announcement, which is about 50,000 square feet larger than the existing store. The company said the new space will include a larger selection of fresh food items, expanded Kroger pickup, wider aisles, a Starbucks, and fresh, store-made popcorn.

Kroger’s announcement coincides with the City of Fishers release of its Allisonville Road corridor study. That document, which the Fishers City Council approved March 20, is a guiding document for future development along that corridor. Some of the themes of the study include working with businesses during development projects, more green spaces, and better pedestrian and bicycle access.

“We’re excited to partner with Kroger on their new marketplace and look forward to the expanded options it will bring residents in west Fishers and along Allisonville Road,” Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness stated. “Their new store is just one of the catalysts that will jump start the transformation of this entire corridor.”

The project’s timeline has not yet been determined. Kroger and the City of Fishers intend to host a public meeting for the community to learn more about the project and provide input.


More Headlines

Fishers City Council approves Allisonville Road Corridor Study Where do they stand?: Get to know the 3 candidates in Republican primary election for Carmel mayor  Leaving a legacy: Two-term Lawrence mayor gives farewell State of the City address Meet the new boss: Fishers resident is new president/CEO of Eiteljorg museum Kiwanis Club of Fishers egg hunt returns End of an era: Akard family begins new chapter after selling hardware store
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact