Tharpe returns to Mt. Vernon High School as principal

Brooke Tharpe, an educator with nearly 30 years’ experience, will be moving from Mt. Vernon Middle School to the high school, where she will serve as principal, beginning in the 2023-24 school year.

Tharpe previously has worked at both schools, according to the Mt. Vernon Schools Corp. She started as a special education and English teacher. From 2014 to 2016, she was an assistant principal at Mt. Vernon Middle School.

Brooke Tharpe (Photo courtesy Mt. Vernon Community Schools)

In 2016, Tharpe became assistant principal at the high school, where she stayed until 2021. Most recently, she served as principal at Mt. Vernon Middle School from 2021 until now.

“Working with middle schoolers is much the same as working with high schoolers,” Tharpe said. “In both cases, I’ve just tried to help them become their best, and I’ve tried to help parents to help their kids.”

In addition to her various roles with Mt. Vernon schools, Tharpe is pursuing a doctorate in education administration at Indiana State University.

“Mrs. Tharp is an exceptional school principal with strong roots at Mt. Vernon High School,” MVSC Supt. Jack Parker said. “Her style will help lead our amazing high school as it continues to grow and succeed.”

Parker said in addition to teaching, Tharpe has worked with the crisis prevention and safety team at the high school and helped develop curriculum and handbooks.

“I am focused on the transformational and servant leadership, combined with a collaborative, team-centered approach,” Tharpe said. “As a Mt. Vernon parent, having the opportunity to be a part of the high school’s success is very exciting, and I look forward to serving our community in this new role.”


