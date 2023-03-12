City of Noblesville to host open house for Pleasant Street project

Members of the public will have a chance to weigh in and learn more about the city’s Pleasant Street improvement project during an open house this month.

The meeting will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 23 at Noblesville City Hall, 16 S. 10th St., and will be hosted by CHA Consulting, Inc., the city of Noblesville and American Structurepoint. The open house will allow the public to review and comment on the project known as Reimagine Pleasant Street, which is expected to improve traffic flow and ease congestion in Noblesville as part of several phases planned over the next few years.

A brief presentation will be made at the beginning of the meeting about the Pleasant Street project that will be followed by an opportunity to view exhibits and materials. Representatives from the Pleasant Street project team will also be available to answer questions and provide information at individual tables and exhibits.

The city is working on the estimated $115 million project with Hamilton County, which is funding its portion for a new bridge over the White River during the first phase that is expected to open to traffic by the end of 2024. Phase 2 of Reimagine Pleasant Street will involve work from 10th Street to Ind. 37, according to the city.

Officials say the project, which is expected to be completed by the fall of 2025, will help relieve traffic congestion off Ind. 32 by connecting Hague Road at Ind. 32 to Ind. 37 with an additional bridge over the White River. Phases 2 and 3 are expected to begin later this year.

The city was recently awarded $5,475,700 for the third phase of the Pleasant Street project from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Planning Organization that will involve work from River Road to Hague Road. Officials also received $494,000 from the IMPO that will be used for a 12-foot-wide extension of the Midland Trace Trail that will be constructed as part of the Pleasant Street project.

Mayor Chris Jensen previously said that when the entire project is completed, it will allow for better access to downtown Noblesville and provide the public with easier access from the east to the west part of the city. For more, visit reimaginepleasantst.com.