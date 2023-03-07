Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Zionsville Fire Dept. honors staff during annual banquet
The Zionsville Fire Dept. conducted its Firefighters Ball and Award Banquet last month at Town Hall. From left are Assistant ZFD Chief Joshua Frost, Lt. Casey Curtis, firefighter Brett Havlin, firefighter Raymond Kline, firefighter Tad Henderson, Lt. Steve Hayes and firefighter Kellen Holt. (Photo courtesy of the Zionsville Fire Dept.)

Zionsville Fire Dept. honors staff during annual banquet

0
By on Zionsville Community

The Zionsville Fire Dept. celebrated its 24th annual ZFD Firefighters Ball and Awards Banquet Feb. 24 at Town Hall.

ZFD Chief James VanGorder and other officials recognized several ZFD staff for exemplary performances in 2022.

On Dec. 24, several ZFD units were dispatched on a report of a house fire. Despite extreme sub-zero temperatures, the ZFD worked as a team to extinguish the fire. For their efforts, the units involved were awarded a Unit Commendation Award.

In another instance, a crew responded swiftly to save a 22-year-old man in cardiac arrest. For their efforts, the units involved received a Life-saving Award.

A crew responded to a 62-year-old man and provided life-saving care. For their rapid response, the units involved received a Life-saving Award.

A crew responded to a motor vehicle accident with a car settling in water following a high-speed collision. For their efforts, the units involved were awarded a Unit Commendation Award.

Recognized for outstanding service were Raymond Kline, named Probationary Firefighter of the Year; Evan Latty as EMT of the Year; Anthony Ammerman as Paramedic of the Year; Sean Mitchell as Cody Richardson Memorial Firefighter of the Year; and Matt Quigley, Local 5195 Leadership Award.


More Headlines

Heartland Film artistic director eager for Oscars Zionsville Enrichment Camps offer variety of activities Infrastructure Work: City receives $5.9M for two major improvement projects Conceptualizing art: Zionsville resident explores creativity through unconventional means Mayoral candidate Stehr announces pick for deputy mayor  Carmel in brief — March 7, 2023
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact