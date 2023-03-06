Noblesville Township Trustee Office to host open house

The Noblesville Township Trustee Office will host an open house for the public March 7 that will provide an opportunity to learn about the different services that are available.

The open house will be from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Noblesville Community Center, 372 S. 8th St. The event will include a client resource roundtable, while the public can also take a tour of the Noblesville Township Trustee homeless shelter, said Shauna Metzger, social service director and summer recreation director with the township trustee office.

Metzer said officials also plan to discuss the homeless situation, while Andrea Davis, executive director of HAND, Inc. and Kelly Gunn with the Hamilton County Jail Tower program will speak during the open house. A light breakfast will be served.

The public is asked to RSVP by visiting eventbrite.com/e/walk-through-the-life-of-a-client-in-noblesville-tickets-528511200227.