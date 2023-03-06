Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Noblesville Township Trustee Office to host open house

Noblesville Township Trustee Office to host open house

0
By on Noblesville Community

The Noblesville Township Trustee Office will host an open house for the public March 7 that will provide an opportunity to learn about the different services that are available. 

The open house will be from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Noblesville Community Center, 372 S. 8th St. The event will include a client resource roundtable, while the public can also take a tour of the Noblesville Township Trustee homeless shelter, said Shauna Metzger, social service director and summer recreation director with the township trustee office. 

Metzer said officials also plan to discuss the homeless situation, while Andrea Davis, executive director of HAND, Inc. and Kelly Gunn with the Hamilton County Jail Tower program will speak during the open house. A light breakfast will be served. 

The public is asked to RSVP by visiting eventbrite.com/e/walk-through-the-life-of-a-client-in-noblesville-tickets-528511200227. 


More Headlines

Fishers café serves more than food for patrons Camp Bow Wow, which will soon open in Noblesville, offers a variety of play options for pups. Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville camps full of activities Stoller aims for third term on Fishers City Council Fishers Advisory Committee on Disability, arts council and Conner Prairie partner on gallery Snapshot: PepsiCo, Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville partner on literacy, diversity programs
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Current Publishing, 30 S. Range Line Road, Carmel, IN, 46032, https://www.youarecurrent.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact