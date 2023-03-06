Mayoral candidate Stehr announces pick for deputy mayor 

Zionsville mayoral candidate John Stehr, who is vying for the Republican nomination with Jane Burgess in the May 2 primary election, has selected Kate Swanson to be his deputy mayor, if elected.

“I’m pleased to announce Kate Swanson as my pick for deputy mayor,” Stehr said.

Swanson, 49, has been a director at the Zionsville Chamber of Commerce since 2018 and served as its president in 2020. She helped launch the chamber’s Advocacy Committee, which supports Zionsville businesses in front of policymakers, in 2021.

Swanson also is the executive director of zWORKS, Zionsville’s coworking and entrepreneurial center and was the first executive director of the Mitch Daniels Leadership Foundation, a nonprofit that focuses on creating a statewide network of change to bridge the gap between Indiana’s current and future leaders.

Moreover, Swanson is the administrative director of 120Water, a water testing and software company in Zionsville, and is the community engagement director for NineTwelve LLC, a consulting firm focused on national defense technology and economic development. She also helped revitalize the Boone County Republican Women’s Club in 2021, when she served as secretary.

“Kate is passionate about growing and improving our community both locally and statewide, and she is deeply connected to Zionsville,” Stehr said. “Her experience as an advocate and a leader across the public and private sectors will make her the perfect partner in moving Zionsville forward.”

A Zionsville resident for 20 years, Swanson said she looks forward to serving as deputy mayor, if elected.

“I love helping Zionsville achieve its amazing potential, and assisting John in this role as deputy mayor would be a fantastic way for me to continue serving our community,” Swanson said.

Stehr said he is “fortunate” that Swanson has agreed to join his campaign.

“This is a major development for the campaign, and I think Kate will be a great partner,” he said.

Earlier this year, Stehr laid out a three-part comprehensive Zionsville 2040 plan for the next 15 years for Zionsville.

“Announcing my choice for deputy mayor is an extension of the transparent relationship with our Zionsville neighbors,” Stehr said.