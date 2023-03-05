Portion of Midland Trace Trail to be closed Monday, Tuesday

The city of Noblesville has announced that the Midland Trace Trail between Hazel Dell and Mill Creek roads will be temporarily closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen said construction work will be taking place on a county-regulated drain that needs to be upgraded. In addition, Jensen said on 6th Street, there will be an ongoing closure of a single lane associated with an East Bank construction project.

A no parking restriction will be implemented on Maple Avenue starting Monday that will be in effect for eight weeks, while a single lane closure on Conner Street will begin March 13 for 16 days, according to the city.