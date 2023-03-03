YMCA offers a range of summer camps

The YMCA’s summer camp schedule is filled with activities designed to give children ages 3-12 the opportunity to participate with other kids or enjoy time with the family.

Northern region clubs in Westfield and Fishers and Fort Benjamin Harrison in Lawrence are offering traditional camps and discovery camps. Enrichment clinics are available as add-ons.

“Traditional camps have a lot of the traditional elements that people think of when they think of camp at YMCA,” said Desiree Brando-Gouveia, association director of camps and family programs for YMCA. “They have a lot of camp elements.”

Campers will have access to the clubs’ facilities, such as pools, gyms, sports fields and other outdoor space. Traditional camp activities include swimming, camp circles, arts and crafts, songs and more. Traditional Camps will be offered at all four YMCA locations.

Brando-Gouveia said the discovery camps are slightly different from the traditional camps.

“They are STEAM- (science, technology, engineering, arts, and math) based camp,” Brando-Gouveia said. “Every week they have a theme, and the theme is a STEAM-based theme.”

Campers can participate in activities designed to keep them physically and mentally active in indoor and outdoor space at an offsite YMCA location, such as Thorp Creek Elementary School.

The enrichment clinics will be offered at both camps, giving campers a chance to try something new or explore a passion.

“It’s a way for families to allow the kids to do an added activity at an added portion of the day, beyond the normal camp day,” Brando-Gouveia said.

Campers will have the chance to learn a new skill, such as cooking or pottery. They can explore interests such as dance or LEGO building. Sports such as flag football and bowling will be available at the enrichment clinics.

For more or to registers for the summer camps, visit indymca.org/youth-development-center/summer-day-camp/