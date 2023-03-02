Zionsville school to perform “The Little Mermaid Jr.”

The Zionsville West Middle School Drama Club is set to perform “The Little Mermaid Jr.” March 10-11.

The Broadway musical version of the Disney movie follows the storyline of Ariel the mermaid, who wants to leave the ocean to live on land as a human girl. To do so, she has to defy her father, King Triton, and make a deal with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to convince Prince Eric that she is the girl whose enchanting voice he has been hearing.

The stage set will resemble a magical underwater kingdom.

“This is my fifth show as the musical director at Zionsville West Middle School,” drama club director Julianne Boyd said. “I am very thankful to be a part of such a generous and talented community. These students have created a magical experience.”

Ariel is played by eighth-grader Ivy Turnquist. The musical is her fourth show at the school. She previously played Annie in the club’s presentation of the musical “Annie JR.”

“I am so excited to be playing Ariel, and I am excited for everyone to come out and see the show,” Turnquist said.

Ursula is played by seventh-grader Vivian Keiper. In third grade, she played Jetsam the eel in “The Little Mermaid Jr.” Keiper said her experience has come “full circle” since then.

“Playing the role of Ursula is a dream come true for me,” Keiper said. “I am happy to be a part of this with everyone and to be with all of these other performers.”

Eighth-grader Reagan Poetz, who portrays Ariel’s best friend, Flounder, played the supporting character of Piper in “Annie Jr.” last year at the school.

“Playing Flounder is fun, and being part of this musical has been a great experience,” Poetz said.

Prince Eric is played by eighth-grader Brandon Klykken. It is his first lead role since performing at the school for four years.

“I have worked hard for this over the last four years, and I think it is really cool,” Klykken said.

With 84 students in the cast and crew of the show, Boyd said this has been the school’s biggest company yet.

“I knew with so many students participating we would need all hands-on-deck for this show,” she said.

Performances are at 7 p.m. March 10 and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. March 11. Tickets are are sold at the door one hour before each show. All shows are at West Hall at Zionsville West Middle School, 5565 S. CR 700 E., Whitestown. For more, visit zwm.zcs.k12.in.us.