Carmel school board adjusts 2024 spring break schedule, approves $39M in bonds 

The Carmel Clay Schools board of trustees met Feb. 27 to vote on a calendar change to accommodate the 2024 solar eclipse, introduce changes to a policy regarding campus visitors and approve $39 million in bonds to fund various projects.

What happened: The board approved adjusting the 2023-24 school year calendar, making March 29, 2024, a school day and canceling classes April 8, 2024.

What it means: Carmel is in the path of a total solar eclipse that will occur April 8, 2024, the darkness expected around 3 p.m., when many students are heading home or nearing the end of the school day. To allow students to experience the eclipse with their families, the day previously designated as the first day of spring break will now be a school day, with students returning from the break a day later than originally planned.

What happened: The board approved issuing up to $39 million in bonds for improvement projects across the district.

What it means: The bond is set to cover a 14,000-square-foot polytechnic addition and other upgrades at Carmel High School and mid-cycle renovations at the freshman center, Creekside Middle School, College Wood, Prairie Trace, Towne Meadow, West Clay and Forest Dale elementary schools and technology upgrades throughout the district. It is also set to fund construction of a building at the CHS football stadium with restrooms, concessions and locker rooms.

What happened: The board introduced updates to Policy 8120, which provides guidelines for school visitors and volunteers.

What it means: The proposed changes add language to remind visitors not to create a disturbance or distractions, to maintain in confidence “statements and actions” of students (and instructors to students) and to prohibit any type of recording during the visit without prior approval from the principal and instructor. It also adds that the superintendent, building principal or designee may prohibit entry or expel any visitor when “there is reason to believe the presence of the individual would be detrimental to the order of the school.”

What’s next: The board will vote on the policy changes at a future meeting.