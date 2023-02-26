Wawa coming to Midland Pointe development

A housing and commercial development planned in Noblesville will include a popular Pennsylvania-based gas station and convenience store known for its hoagie sandwiches.

The $72 million Midland Pointe development targeted for the southeast corner of Ind. 32 and Hazel Dell Road will feature a Wawa convenience store that will be the first in Indiana. The company has locations in Pennsylvania, New York, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C., and announced last year that it planned to expand to Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio, in addition to Tennessee.

John Poplawski, vice president of real estate for Wawa, said in a December news release that the company has received “thousands of requests over the years to spread our wings further west!”

“We couldn’t be more excited to announce our growth plans in these markets as we will soon serve more people in new communities with our unique brand and offer,” Poplawski stated.

The announcement of Wawa’s arrival to Noblesville was recently brought to the Noblesville Common Council by Jim Adams, president of Secure Holdings, which is developing Midland Pointe with Carmel-based Old Town Companies. The Wawa gas station and convenience store will be along Ind. 32, while a Crew Car Wash is also planned, Adams said.

For the residential portion of Midland Pointe, Old Town Companies is planning to develop a neighborhood known as Midland Reserve that will include 256 rental units, including two-story flats, three-story units and townhome-style units, along with a clubhouse. Vertical construction on Midland Pointe isn’t expected to occur until early 2024, Adams said.

