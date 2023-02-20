Ukrainian orchestra to visit Palladium on anniversary of Russian invasion 

The Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine was booked to play Feb. 24, 2023, at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel.

At the time, the Center for the Performing Arts president/chief executive officer Jeffrey McDermott said no one had any idea what that date would signify. Russia invaded Ukraine Feb. 24, 2022, igniting a war between the two nations.

“European orchestras are a staple of our classical programming at the Center, and those performances typically are booked years in advance,” McDermott said. “When we confirmed this show back in 2021, we had no reason to expect anything unusual. The coincidence of the date just seemed to confirm that this performance carried a special significance. We’re pleased that the show gave us an opportunity to partner with the local Ukrainian American community and the consulate in Chicago.”

The Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine, led by Theodore Kuchar, will perform at 8 p.m. Kuchar has been the artistic director and principal conductor of Ukraine orchestra since 1994.

McDermott said when the Center for the Performing Arts announced the 2022-23 season in the spring of 2022, Ukraine was the focus of the world’s attention.

“So, we began thinking about ways to enhance the impact of the event,” he said.

McDermott said the Palladium will host some people from the regional Ukrainian American community and representatives of the Consulate General of Ukraine in Chicago.

Two nonprofit groups, the Ukrainian Society of Indiana and Indiana Supports Ukraine, will be in the lobby to share information about their efforts to celebrate Ukrainian culture and ship supplies to people living through a winter of war.

The organization said one particular need is heavy socks. Collection bins for donated items will be in the Palladium lobbies.

The concert will include works by Johannes Brahms, Edvard Grieg and Antonio Dvořák, with piano soloist Oksana Rapita.

The Ukraine national orchestra was established in 1902.

For the occasion, the Center staff has created a specialty cocktail in Ukraine’s national colors, blue and yellow. The “Stand with Ukraine” cocktail is made with Stoli vodka produced in Latvia from Slovakian grain, blue Curacao liqueur, sweet and sour mix and a lemon slice.

For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.