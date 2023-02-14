Niederberger to focus on community input, managing debt in bid for Carmel City Council Northwest District seat

Running for Carmel City Council this year wasn’t on Danny Niederberger’s radar until a few weeks ago, after several people encouraged him to join the race.

So, with only a couple of days left to file to run, the Republican officially launched his campaign for the council’s Northwest District. Niederberger, 30, first ran for office in 2019 as a candidate in a crowded Republican primary for Indiana’s 5th Congressional District, and last fall he was a write-in independent candidate for U.S. senator.

“To be honest, I was a little relieved and happy to not be a candidate for once in the last few years. Then over the last month, I’ve had six or seven people encourage me to jump in the (city council) race,” Niederberger said. “I (consulted) some of my best friends, and they said, ‘It’s a good idea.’’

Niederberger will face Sheldon Barnes and Ryan Locke in the May 2 primary. No Democrats have filed for the seat. Incumbent Republican Laura Campbell is not seeking reelection.

Niederberger is a graduate of Westfield High School and Purdue University. He works in operations and accounting for a hedge fund, Concise Capital Management, and described himself as “a numbers guy.” He said managing debt is a pillar of his campaign, along with prioritizing community input in managing growth.

“The people that live there, this is their home, and you have to respect that first,” he said. “At the end of the day, the people elect you and you represent the people. You don’t represent business or anything else.”

Niederberger said he has an in-depth understanding of the area, having grown up in Westfield near the Carmel border and living in Hamilton County most of his life.

“Seeing the change in Westfield as I was growing up, you get a real sense of what are the good ideas and what are the bad ideas, what works with the community and what doesn’t,” he said. “There have been a lot of changes. It’s been a drastic change from what I grew up in in Westfield to what it is now. Being around the area pretty much my entire life, I have first-hand knowledge of everything that’s going on.”

