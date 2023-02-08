Current Q&A: Getting to know Michael Corlew

Noblesville High School junior Michael Corlew recently answered questions for Current’s new Q&A feature highlighting area residents in Hamilton County. Corlew also owns his own junk hauling business, MB Junk Removal, that picks up items that people no longer want or need.

What is your best habit, and what is your worst?

My best habit would be I don’t give up easy at all. I will always try and find some kind of way to make something work. My worst habit would be is I can spend way too much time on something and instead of taking a break and thinking over it I will keep at it until I can get whatever it is finished.

Do you have a hidden talent?

I am a black belt in karate.

What do you do when you’re creatively stuck?

When I get creatively stuck I like to go back and redefine the problem and look at all my possible solutions and take different ideas from each of the solutions and see if I can combine the best parts of each solution.

Is there a book that you recommend to everyone?

Rich dad poor dad

Is there a business-person you admire? Why?

Ben Mallah, he grew up in the slums of New York with nothing and built himself up to be a huge real estate tycoon. He’s the underdog story and shows you, you don’t need to be born wealthy to be wealthy.

Do you have a favorite podcast?

Ben Mallah has a podcast he does and he talks everything real estate and business.

What is your biggest indulgence?

I like to hangout with buddies and go out to eat at nicer restaurants.

How do you relieve stress?

I work great under pressure and stressful times but when I need to relieve stress fast I will do as many push-ups as I can on my knuckles that tends to bring my stress level down.

Favorite drink?

Mountain Dew

Do you have a favorite meal in town?

I like steak so I have to go with the 11 oz. rare steak at Texas Roadhouse.

What is your go-to song to get pumped up?

Cruise by Florida Georgia Line.